Tina Turner, branded the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, died at the age of 83 after a long illness, and months after the death of her son

Celebrities around the world paid glowing tribute to the musical icon whose music transcended generations of music lovers

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey showered praises on Turner, saying she challenged women to think outside the box

Celebrated TV show host Oprah Winfrey has paid a heartfelt tribute to music legend Tina Turner after she passed on at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

Oprah Winfrey mourned the death of music icon Tina Turner. She shared photos of the special moments she shared with the musician. Photo: Oprah Winfrey.

Iconic Tina Turner

Oprah shared a throwback video that showcased her electric connection to the iconic Turner.

The media mogul, known for her deep admiration of the legendary singer, posted the touching clip on her Instagram account, bringing back memories from the singer's Wildest Dreams Tour.

In the clip, the two powerhouses were seen dancing in perfect sync, their movements mirroring the exhilarating rhythm of Turner's timeless hit songs.

Oprah wrote:

"I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her “Wildest Dreams” tour and felt a glimpse of her enchanted world. I was so nervous that my knees were actually knocking together. Dancing onstage with her in Los Angeles was the most fun I ever remember having, stepping out of my box. Tina lived out of the box and encouraged me and every woman to do the same."

See the video below:

Netizens reactions

simonemonersg wrote:

"I think she was on a higher plane. What I mean is that she is a very potent woman, way beyond her time. I'm really sad! I didn't know her personally! But she also touched my soul and that of many other women! That strength, that genuinely happy and positive attitude towards life! Her songs will stay forever! I wish with all my heart that the angels have prepared a beautiful place for her, and that she exudes happiness in this new plan! ️"

ogabrielfreire wrote:

"People who are born for art come with a little bit of God in their DNA."

jacindaaaaaaa__ wrote:

"I remember this like it was yesterday. Keep rolling on a river Tina️."

josephinefaal wrote:

"I have been thinking of you, wondering how you are doing. She was your real friend."

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll

