A mother of newborn triplets got many people praising her strength when they saw how she tried to do her babies' laundry

The woman had overwhelming buckets of clothes by her side as she got ready to wash them one by one

TikTokers in her comment section took pity on her as some said she needed the help of a washing machine

A Nigerian woman praised for giving birth to triplets has shared a video that captured her life as a pregnant woman weeks before the delivery.

In the video, the woman (@triumphanttriplets) tiredly sat on a chair in her compound with a big bucket of water in her front.

People wished the mother of triplets strength for her duty. Photo source: @triumphanttriplets

Pregnant woman washes babies' clothes

Some metres away from her were two buckets of baby clothes. Kids were around her who helped to pick each outfit. She said the washing of the triplets' clothes was a delivery preparation routine.

Many people who thronged her video's comment section said that she needed the help of a washing machine.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

wendykamsi said:

"Congratulations to you. If I had money would have gifted you a washing machine. Plenty money locate me bikonu."

Favy said:

"Congratulation mama."

NSHAMA 22 sad:

"I tap into your blessings with faith."

midemide2557 said:

"Congratulations i wish I have washing machine too am tired of bending down with my baby bump and I don’t like seating to wash."

Ashabiade Owolabi said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings."

getty said:

"May God give the strength to match forward with them sis."

ifeomalucky8

"I received my triplets in JESUS Mighty Name AMEN."

catlover said:

"I would buy a table so she can level up that bucket for easy reach Safe delivery."

omodano said:

"She really needs a washing machine."

user2979719348361 said:

"The lord is your strength my dear."

