The striking resemblance between a lady and her mother has stunned many people and got them talking on TikTok

In a video posted by @motherj24, the lady showed her mother, whose set of teeth looks very similar to hers

The video immediately caught the attention of TikTok users, who marvelled at the resemblance between mother and daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady has posted a video on TikTok to show people the striking resemblance between her and her mother.

The video posted by @motherj24 showed that mother and daughter have a set of teeth that look very similar.

The lady's teeth look like her mother's own. Photo credit: TikTok/@motherj24.

Source: UGC

In the 29 seconds video, the lady beckoned her mother to walk to the camera and show herself.

Mother and daughter share a similar set of teeth

But before her mother appeared, the lady's set of teeth already caught the attention of her audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

People became alert, wanting to see what her mother looked like. When she appeared, she did not disappoint the audience.

The mother's teeth look very similar to hers, extending from the mouth out of the lower and upper lips.

People were surprised when they saw the woman's teeth and how it resembled her daughter's.

TikTok users immediately took to the comment section to express admiration for the mother and daughter.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to resemblance between mother and daughter

@bolajiadesoye4 said:

"She is the true daughter of her mother!"

@Bouna85 commented:

"It's a family thing."

@passye beauty salon said:

"What is going on here?"

@Cyndilecoeur025 reacted:

"The most important is that you and your mother are happy."

@maya said:

"Happiness is treasure. Keep that treasure."

@iyabohbohlah13 said:

"Happiness is free my sister's."

@cool Kalemba said:

"I wonder why we criticize the fault of others knowing that it is not their will?? My brothers and sisters may God forgive you."

Video shows the resemblance between lady and her brother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady posted a video to show her brother whose hair looks like hers.

The siblings have a streak of white hair on their foreheads, and it makes them look unique.

TikTok users who saw the brother and sister said there would be no need for a DNA test to determine their relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng