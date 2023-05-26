Groups of graduates got many people's attention as they rejoiced at completing their university programmes

The graduates in white shirts smeared with markers divided themselves into groups and demonstrated cool moves

Words on the video were a prayer asking for favour so they could get jobs soon as they go into the labour market

A short video shared by a Nigerian graduate showed how she and her fellow students danced on the day of their signing out.

With inks all over their white shirts, the young Nigerians danced in groups.

People praise the graduate for making cool moves. Photo source: @too_preshious

Source: UGC

Nigerian students jubilate after graduating from school

As they vibed in a video, a female voice in the background hyped up her mates. The graduates were all happy they were done with school.

Other people who also "signed out" formed a wall of spectators around the dancers. It was a big celebration. The graduates are hoping to get their desired jobs.

The video posted by @too_preshious had the caption:

"Favour market, here we come."

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

bridgetbaby 10 said:

"God oo am having goosebumps God wey do am for una go do am for me o."

YouDontNeedToKnow said:

"Should we tell them?"

VIC-VIX FFL said:

"ABSU no dey carry last.... congratulations snr cos."

QUEEN said:

"Congratulations honey."

user93135131737742 said:

"I can't wait for mine nxt yr."

princess Wendy said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

Annie said:

"@queenjoy958 see that girl on skirt."

oluwatosin said said:

"Congratulations. I claim this congratulations in Jesus name."

pleasurelove said:

"Congratulations to you all."

marad215 said:

"Mama we made it. No be papa pay school fees? Anyways congratulations."

amarachiadannaoko said:

"Congratulations to you guys."

user575083187831 said:

"Congratulations to u guys. D journey u guys started few years back has ended with beautiful smiles more few years for me den i will smile like u guys."

Source: Legit.ng