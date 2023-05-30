A lady, who visited her sister in the hospital, ate her food as she sat comfortably on the patient's bed

As if that was not enough, the lady went ahead to take a sip from her sister's drink on the table

Many TikTokers who saw the look of surprise and disgust the lady shot her sister said they found both of them funny

A young lady shared a video that captured when her sibling visited her at the hospital while she was sick.

The sister carried the lady's food and started eating without care. While devouring the food, the patient (@thedejahmone) looked at her surprised. She had to drag the food out of her hands.

The lady jumped in bed with her sick sister. Photo source: @thedejahmone

Mischievous lady and sister on hospital bed

The lady said her sister was so funny about how she comfortably sat on the bed with her. At one point, she looked at her sibling eating the food passionately.

Many people who watched the video could not stop laughing at the sister's mischief.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

joella said:

"No because the hospital food be giving."

lunararoera said:

"Can’t even be sick in peace."

alyise0 said:

"I am that sibling."

Zena said:

"She's amazing."

donnabeauford said:

"This is too cute."

venuspisces said:

"The way I can tell she’s your younger sister. I be eating my older sisters food when they’re in the hospital too."

kally boo said:

"Yooooo but she loves you too much."

LuckyCharm said:

"The hospital food be the best sometimes."

Buffy said:

"I love this so much."

user2273518058827 said:

"That's love!"

RoPhresh said:

"Probably complaining the whole time too… 'this need some seasoning.'"

Artis Solo Dawkins said:

"She’s way to comfortable!"

Brothers dance as sister cooks

In other news, a lady, Chidinma, the only girl in a family with five boys, got so much attention from her siblings in a video shared by one of her brothers.

One of Chidinma's brothers carried a Bluetooth speaker as another one led, and they both danced towards the kitchen where she was cooking yam porridge for the family.

