Luck ran out on a married man as a woman caught him in her house after he managed to sneak in at night

The woman locked him up in one of the rooms and began interrogating him about his mission in her house

The Nigerian man had packed his car outside and made his way into the woman's house to be with her housemaid

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian lady has exposed a married man who sneaked into her house by 9:00 pm.

Taking to TikTok, she shared videos she took when the incident happened and caused a stir online.

The married man sneaked into her house at night. Photo Credit: @teestitches05

Source: UGC

In one of the clips, the man was locked up in a room and could be heard begging the woman to let him out. The woman refused and began to interrogate him. It was learnt that the man sneaked into the woman's house to see her housemaid, Divine.

Marvelling at the man's guts, the woman, who lives in an estate, said he sneaked into her house, passed her living room and made his way upstairs, where he was caught.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She countered the man's pleas, saying she read his chats with her maid and vowed not to let him go. The man begged her to consider his marriage.

Eventually, the man was put in cuffs as security personnel entered the apartment and whisked him away.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions on social media

John Mimi said:

"Chaaii see person husband ije uwa."

augustinechidi526 said:

"The man is wearing my type of sandal... exactly the same colour.... married men zukwanike."

SGaWD said:

"Good arrest him coming to someone house in the night to sleep with a child."

Charles hills said:

"What a shame' leave small girls alone . some yeye man will not leave them alone.the girl is also to be blamed as well."

mimi la hot said:

"Old man like this u left ur house to someone house around 9 u even drove to the place packed ur car want up inside someone room, u no get joy."

Zara's Empire said:

"Very Fine Man Kwanu !!! Chaiiiiii see how he has Finished himself becuz of Third Legs."

Woman confronts husband's side chick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady grabbed headlines as she visited her alleged married lover at his matrimonial home.

The wife of her lover spotted her in the house, and she reportedly tried to escape through the backdoor.

The angry woman caught up with her and hurled insults at her while filming the incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng