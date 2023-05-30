On June 20, 2021, a Nigerian lady took to Twitter to pray, saying she would like to be a mother of twin babies

Two years later, her prayers were answered as she delivered a set of twins in May 2023

The lady has returned to the same Twitter to share the testimony with her followers, who are stunned by the positive turn of events

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian woman who has always wanted to have twin babies has had her wishes granted.

The story started when the woman, @miss_she_du came on Twitter on June 20, 2021, and tweeted that she would like to have twins.

The woman prayed for twins and got them. Photo credit: Twitter/@miss_she_du.

Source: UGC

Two years later, the woman is back with a testimony, informing people that God made her heart desires to come to pass.

Woman gives birth to twins after tweeting about it

She wrote in the 2021 tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I want twins sha."

In a new tweet she made on May 27, 2023, the woman revealed that God had granted her heart desires as she is now a mother of twins.

She posted a photo showing her twin babies. She wrote in the new tweet:

"And God did."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users react as woman gives birth to twins

Her testimony has stunned many people who took to the comment section of the tweet to congratulate her.

Also, many people tapped into her blessing by saying the same prayers she said two years ago.

@Irunnia_ said:

"Congratulations mama. I wish all of you the best in the bery future."

@Rene_noire commented:

"Awww congratulations my darling."

@Mazipita said:

"Congratulations mama. Blessings upon blessings."

@Speccablehawee commented:

"Congratulations. And I think I need to drop my own “I need twins” tweet too."

@CEOOnlineStore said:

"Congratulations!!!! I’ve been waiting to see a picture of them because your tweets about them make me laugh. Congratulations to you and your family once again."

Woman welcomes triplets

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a joyful woman celebrated her 30th birthday with a special gift after successfully giving birth to fraternal triplets.

The mother welcomed the three lovely babies, two beautiful girls and a boy, six years after she gave birth to her twin boys.

She also has an eight-year-old boy, making her a mum of four sons and two daughters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng