One man dealt with it in the best way to deal with rats with a natural method. The guy used a snake in order to drive some rats away.

A snake cleared out a house full of rats, and people were in awe of how well it worked. Image: @itspeski

A video went viral as it showed the men's extermination method. Many people were fascinated by how well it worked on the rats.

Man gets rid of rats with natural method

Online users were in awe after watching a man in a video by @itspeski put a snake through the hole to deal with rats that were living in the walls. Watch the video below to see 14 rats exit.

The internet is blown away by snakes good work

People love to see animal videos. This one was entertaining as people saw how effective the slithering creature was. Read what some peeps had to say:

Violet wrote:

"At this point I don’t know if im scared of the snake or the rats."

Leder said:

"Boyyy that snake the money maker."

1xnana joked:

"Snake went in there and said time wrap it up party over "

Prince added:

"Snake serving them that "Eviction notice"."

DJ Audivo commented:

"Snake came out like 'your walls have been cleaned out sir."

Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that an online user shared a creepy video of a Land Rover being pursued by a large snake on social media.

The viral TikTok clip shows the reptile going after the vehicle and a terrified man running out for safety.

Several online users questioned whether it was a good idea to run out of the car and into the bush.

“I’m not a genius, but shutting the doors and staying in the vehicle sounds like a logical thing to do?!”, someone commented.

