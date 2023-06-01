A young Nigerian man got frustrated as he had to pay over GH¢1,200 to fill his car tank following the removal of fuel subsidy

The man screamed and said that he would eventually sell off his car as he could not keep up with the high price

Young Nigerians who watched his video pitied him, as some said they had already abandoned their vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man screamed in a video the moment the pump he was buying fuel from read over N48,000 ( GH¢1,100) and his car tank was not yet filled.

The man (@b_appleboy) said he would eventually sell his car. The hike in fuel prices started when the removal of fuel subsidy was announced on Monday, May 29.

Nigerian man got frustrated at a filling station due to the high price of fuel. Photo source: @b_appleboy

Source: TikTok

High fuel price frustrates man

As the pump's metre approached N50,000 (GH¢1.2k) at the price of N600 (GH¢14.67) per litre, the man kept screaming:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If I no sell this car make I bend!"

His tank got filled when the metre read over N50k in the clip. The man wailed more as he stood beside his open car tank.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Dee-bethel said:

"Try buy bicycle bro I just got one yesterday."

rach2708 said:

"I don go park my car…. Make I use leg Dey waka for now."

user6851682262372 said:

"Any spillage or wastage by the fuel attendants will not be tolerated."

Anyi1 said:

"I don Park My Car since 30th."

nonnyonye1 said:

"I don pity for those that use V6."

Omo ola said:

"This is me two days ago buying 29k fuel in my car first time in my life."

fragrant01 said:

"If you drive ham wella the full tank go finish just one week."

Vïçky døllårz said:

"Benz or nothing now u don see am."

Stanzy_wire_gotpaid said:

"Na just the beginning, my grandpa go show una shege this year."

SNITCH said:

"To fi;l Mle 350 is 40k which tank u get."

Crucifixio said:

"83 liters… na trailer e de drive… Abeg make una get out with lies."

Bright replied:

"They probably adjusted the liter! Wickedness…they hiked the price and adjusted the liter!"

Man buys Benz

In other news, a beautiful lady, @emprezforba, has gone online to share videos of the new Mercedes Benz her brother bought and showed his family.

The man's family member was happy sitting in the car and placing her hands on the steering. Other people were also all around him celebrating.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng