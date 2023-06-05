A video of a flying squirrel was a hit On The Internet as it displayed some entertaining behaviour

The tiny animal thought that it was in danger and decided to play dead in a viral video and did a great job

Online users were in disbelief over how convincing the squirrel was, as it did the most to look dead

A cute animal took over the socials with its behaviour. The video shows how much the squirrel tried to look like it was not alive.

Online users were in stitches when the flying squirrel even used a prop to look realistically dead. The Twitter post of the funny animal had many people laughing.

Flying squirrel in Twitter video get creative while playing dead

A flying squirrel posted on Twitter by was determined to look like it was dead. In the video, the squirrel used a broom to make it look like it was squashed underneath. Watch the video below to see this girl move the Broom to read snake for the most convincing position:

Twitter users can't get enough of flying squirrels performance

Online users love to see animals. This one was hilarious as it showed that animals are good at playing dead. Read people's reactions below:

@chel_c_cam

"I’ve never seen a squirrel stage a crime scene ."

@texanhombre

"Drama Squirrel is dramatic."

@BlondeTechCEO

"Look at THIS dramatic ️ squirrel reenact something out of Shakespeare."

@TheAuthorGuy

"Drama squirrel."

@JohnPaul_HI

"Killing me."

