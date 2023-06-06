Mutiso is GH¢1.6 million (KSh 20 million) richer, but he is at his employer's yard in an overall pushing an earthmover as usual

The plant operator recently won the SportPesa jackpot and has already received the cash, but that did not stop him from returning to work

His display of humility is to die for as many people in his shoes would tender their resignation immediately and become untouchable

A young man is the latest millionaire in Kenya after winning a staggering GH¢1.6 million (KSh 20 million) SportPesa jackpot, but the newfound wealth seems to have done little to change his love for work.

Mutiso reported to his usual duty as a plant operator despite winning KSh 20 million. Photos: SportPesa.

Source: UGC

The plant operator, who has been an avid participant in the popular sports betting platform, was a happy man when his luck finally paid off.

GH¢1.6 million didn't change Mutiso

SportPesa Care reports that as much as the life-changing windfall left him in awe, Mutiso remained grounded and level-headed.

Photos shared on the betting company's social media page show the machine operator donned in an overall driving his usual earthmover.

"Mutiso plant operator, is so humble design KSh 20 million ilishareflect kwa account na ameingia job kawaida," read the caption.

(Mutiso the plant operator is so humble that KSh 20 million has already reflected in his account but he's reported to work as usual).

No extravagance for millionaire, yet

His employer and colleagues were astounded by his choice, as many would have expected him to resign immediately and embrace a life of extravagance.

Seemingly, Mutiso believes that as much as the money will provide financial security for his family and enable him to pursue some dreams, work is an essential part of his identity.

His decision has garnered widespread praise and admiration as many people view it as a testament to the importance of dedication and perseverance in the face of success.

Boy wins bet dad asks him to return it

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported that a father reportedly instructed his son to return the almost ₵900,000 he won through sports betting.

The boy, who is said to be 19 years old, staked just ₵10, won ₵900,000 (N38 million), and brought it home.

His father, however, referred to sports betting as something bad and asked the boy to take the money back.

Source: TUKO.co.ke