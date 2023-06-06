An elderly Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her fantastic transition

In the cute video, the woman's granddaughter dressed her in exquisite looking attires befitting for a young lady

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as many netizens applauded the granddaughter for making her happy

Grandma shows off transition as she participates in the Sability challenge

A beautiful Nigerian grandma impressed netizens after her video was shared on the popular app TikTok.

100-year-old grandma flaunts transformation Photo credit: @omograndma04/TikTok

Source: UGC

The woman, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, showed off her transition on TikTok as she participated in the viral Sability challenge.

The grandma, known as @omograndma04 on TikTok, transitioned into different outfits following the tune of Ayra star’s Sabi Girl.

Her daughter, however, was behind the shoot and acted as the director of her beautiful grandmother.

The video clip has left netizens in awe at the grandma’s ability to participate in the challenge at her age.

Many others declared her the winner of the challenge.

Social media reactions

@olukayng767 said:

“I love this. Good concept. Let’s make her viral. Keep the old ones happy till their last breath”.

@Olori Akankeade commented:

“Long life to you grandma.”

@Itz De Real Queen said:

“Even grandma sabi pass me”.

@Mizdramaqueen commented:

“And trust me grandma Dey like dis kind play.”

@Falisha k said:

“My grandma we be mortal combat but thank God we are friends but she will never do this, but I love her so much love for all grandma’s”

@Bruce Mojoyin reacted:

“Awwn grandma in the building”.

@otutu godstime tejiri said:

“More blessings to you grandma”.

@Sure Sonia reacted:

“Really didn’t spend much time with my grandma before she past on.”

@angelicNk commented:

“This is the reason I sell any l see just to buy data happiness must be assured.”

@Oluwatoyin said:

“Ayraaaaaa staaaar where are u ooo she killed it no more challenge.”

@Agnes Akpodiogaga commented:

“God Bless u for this. You shall see ur children children children. And dey will take care of you Amen”.

@joysamero commented:

“Wow. Beautiful Mama. Greetings.”

@Kalox reacted:

“This is the handwork of a grandchild walahi.”

@Sky~gold said:

“Challenge closed we see the winner already live long grandma.”

@user6852729439601 said:

“Wow nice long life is ahead gramma.”

@ARIANA said:

“Long life grandma because I love my grandma so much.”

@Nikky126 reacted:

“Granddaughter leave grandma alone for us Abeg. I wish my grandparents to live long like this.”

@uguruchiamakaeuni said:

“God please make my parents live dis long.”

@JDove Adornments reacted:

“You nor well you just dey worry grandma lucky you she really allow you.”

@DeraHelen said:

“Fine Mama. This mama na real Gee. Mine won't even agree no matter what you give to her.”

Watch the video below:

