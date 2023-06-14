A 35-year-old Ghanaian lady has revealed that she is feeling bad about the deeds that led to her three children

According to her, the man she is married to thinks all the kids are his, but they're actually for her father

She indicated that for two decades, she had a romantic relationship with her father, which is why it led to all her children

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady in Ghana has recounted her complicated love story in an anonymous letter to the famous Citi FM/Citi TV relationship show Sister Sister.

According to the Ghanaian lady, she has been married to her husband for years with three adorable children, but the truth is, none of the kids is for the man.

"My father always takes me on vacation but my husband never complains because he sees nothing wrong with it. I’m 35 now, I have 3 beautiful kids and they are all my father’s but nobody has ever suspected because I look like him," she said in the letter.

Lady has 3 kids that aren't for her husband Photo credit: Godong

Source: Getty Images

The woman said she has been in a romantic relationship with her father for decades, but now, she is beginning to feel bad about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians advise lady who has 3 kids for her dad

Below are some thoughts netizens have shared with the lady who wanted their opinion and assistance.

Ama Marfo said:

Your father eii .Three kids both of u are under demonic possession.you need only Jesus pls leave someone' s son ( your innocent husband) out of this curse

Akua Twumwah commented:

Ask for a divorce k3k3 wai. How could the two of you be doing that, is this not what they call a sin or something?

Wormadey Mark Paradise stated:

Very critical and thought provoking issue.Our sisters will have a real test of the program.But how do you tell your husband this???

Agnes Sarkodee-Adoo Tekyi indicated:

The lust is deep and these incestious relationships continue. You should have stopped this from the onset. May God have mercy on us.

See the post below:

Ghanaian lady in UK said she doesn't want to marry but wants companionship

In another love story, a Ghanaian woman who lives in the UK has explained why she prefers to have a companion instead of getting married again.

The woman, who was over 30, claimed that she had a divorce from her ex-husband two years ago as a result of something he did. She did not, however, explicitly describe what the man did.

Ghanaian lady says she's married with four kids and a responsible husband, but it's boring.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old married mother of four from Ghana admitted that she is seeking excitement with another man because her marriage has grown stale.

She claims that she married her doctor husband at 22, and they had been together for eight years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh