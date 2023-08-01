People get the opportunity to travel to other countries for various reasons, some could be educational, relationship and more

Michael Cudjoe, who lived in Ghana, moved to Austria because he found a White girlfriend

According to him, it took about six months for him to have all his documents and join his girlfriend after they started dating

A Ghanaian who has relocated to Austria said his White girlfriend came for him from Ghana because of how he treats her in bed.

Michael Cudjoe narrated that he met his girlfriend when she came to Ahanta in the Western Region on a volunteer mission in 2022.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian and the 25-year-old White lady fell in love and started dating. During her first visit, she stayed for six weeks, but they had no sexual encounter.

Michael Cudjoe said his White girlfriend helped him relocate to Austria

The lady returned to Ghana after two weeks and stayed with her Ghanaian boyfriend for one month. During this time, the couple had sex.

Michael said on SVTV Africa that he was the first person to have sex with the lady, and she enjoyed the sexual encounter.

"I smoke, and because of that, I have enough energy to perform very well. She was really pleased with my sexual prowess."

After six months of meeting his white girlfriend, Micahel Cudjoe said his documents were processed for him to travel to Austria to meet his girlfriend's mother.

Michael said he had been in Austria for a month.

