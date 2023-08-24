Ghanaian relationship advisor Abena Magis, also known as Abena Manokekame, has shared the heartwarming story of Mr and Mrs Asiamah

According to her, the Ghanaian couple met in the comment section of her post and eventually got married

This story of a unique online connection turned real-life marriage has generated excitement and positive reactions among Abena Magis‘ followers

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian relationship advisor Abena Magis, also known as Abena Manokekame, has shared a heartwarming story that has captivated her followers.

The story revolves around Mr and Mrs Asiamah, a couple who serendipitously connected in the comment section of one of Abena Magis' posts and eventually found their way to marriage.

about this remarkable journey and included a heartfelt note of appreciation from the newlyweds to everyone who attended their wedding.

Abena Magis' comment section produces married couple Photo credit: Abena Magis

Source: Facebook

The couple's unique love story, which blossomed through a simple online interaction, has struck a chord with social media users and has been met with excitement and positivity.

"This Mano Couple has been through thick and thin together and I'm so blessed to know them. They met right here in the comments oh," she said.

How netizens are reacting to the story of Mr and Mrs Asiamah

Abena Magis' role in bringing people together and fostering such meaningful connections has been acknowledged and celebrated by her online community.

Gifty Adwoa Awuku, for instance, commented:

It like some of us came to add to numbers ooooo anaaaa ? Cox #takewhateverwhateverout no show , Dayout no show , donations no show, dating no show eeeiiii na me kraaaa me ba ha b3 yea den

Myss Koranteng said:

They met Right here in the comment section and I have dropped out of school just to be in the comment section for 5 years now but I didn't met heniwan. Or another comment section dey Congratulations you both make great couples

Akosuah Gyamfuah indicated:

congratulations to them..we still have good, genuine and real ppl here..just that they are few...so if u find one, dont let them go...muchlove to them ❤️.

See the post below:

Ghanaian man begs GTV to reward Nana Tea and Abena Manokekame for impacting lives in society

In a previous report, Ghanaian event MC Kwame, known for his influential Facebook following, requested GTV to recognise Nana Tea and Abena Magis as TV License Ambassadors for their positive societal impact.

Kwame cited Nana Tea's dedication and commitment to the needs of many underprivileged people in society.

Abena Manokekame, according to Kwame, provided relationship advice that helped fix numerous marriages.

Lady shoots her shot at man on Facebook and marries him

In another story, a young lady has walked down the aisle with a man she approached by herself on social media platform Facebook

What ended up as marriage had first started out with the lady sending him well wishes on the occasion of his birthday on the platform

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh