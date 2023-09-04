Ghanaian bride Barbara shared an unconventional love story on her wedding day, revealing that she and the groom, Dennis, initially considered each other as siblings

Despite growing up together and referring to potential suitors as "in-laws," their romantic interest only surfaced later when Dennis admitted his feelings for Barbara

With the blessings of their families, they embarked on a romantic journey that led to their wedding day

Ghanaian bride Barbara shared an unconventional love story on her wedding day, revealing the unique journey she and the groom, Dennis, undertook to find each other.

In an interview with Luxury Event/Wedding Vlogger blogwithmcb, Barbara recounted how their bond had initially been that of siblings due to their families renting neighboring apartments when they were 5 and 7 years old.

Barbara explained that her father had played a fatherly role in Dennis's life, as his own father was absent.

Barbara, a Ghanaian lady who wedded her 'brother' Photo credit: blogwithmcb

Source: TikTok

Over time, they grew up together, considering each other as siblings and even referring to potential suitors as their respective "in-laws." However, as life led them in different directions, they lost touch.

It was only later, during a conversation, that Dennis confessed his feelings for Barbara, admitting that he had been interested in her but had hesitated due to their sibling-like relationship.

"We grew up as 'siblings' and even referred to possible suitors as each other's 'in-laws'. But we lost touch along the line as we both got busy. But we met again and were talking when he finally admitted that he had been interested in me but didn't want to disclose it because we were like 'siblings'," she said.

After informing their families and receiving their blessings, the two began dating, ultimately leading to their wedding day.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh