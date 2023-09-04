A Ghanaian bride shed tears on her wedding day because she was unhappy with her dress, which she found too revealing, leading to a spoiled mood on her special day

On her wedding day, a Ghanaian bride was moved to tears due to her dissatisfaction with the style of her wedding dress, a situation that significantly dampened her joy on what should have been a day of happiness.

The bride expressed her disappointment, citing the dress's revealing nature as the main issue. Adding to the emotional turmoil, the bride's parents repeatedly urged her not to wear makeup, further overshadowing what should have been a joyous occasion.

A video capturing the poignant moment when the bridal team wiped off her makeup was shared by Sikaofficial1, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions across social media platforms.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of a Ghanaian bride crying

The bride's tears and the subsequent removal of her makeup have struck a chord with online audiences, sparking empathy and dialogue surrounding societal pressures and expectations on such significant life events.

Below are some of their comments.

@mhab247 said:

I experienced this in one of my shoots when the bride had pretty boring makeup as compared to one of her bridesmaid who, almost in hindsight, looks very much like the bride to be… the job is ultimately left to the photographers and cinematographers to make it happen!

@real_homie482 indicated:

Women rate Wedding Day Important than anything in this world, the tailor will face the law

@ireneafoley stated:

I thought these things are done way ahead of time to make room for any corrections should there be any ? And she still looks beautiful without makeup

