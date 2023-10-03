A student of St Louis SHS was left in awe after a video of her playing with her son went viral

This comes after her sister took her son along during her visit to the school

Many who saw the video commended the young student for her resolve and resilience in furthering her education, even though she is a young mother

A young mother who is a student of St Louis Senior High School was pleasantly surprised by her sister on campus.

It all happened as her son was brought to the campus during a visit.

St Louis student delights as son visits her on campus Photo credit:@aquiahshinyy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video which has since gone viral on TikTok showed the heartwarming moment the student came to meet her sister only to realize that her little son was present.

She smiled and played with him for a brief moment after which she showed her elder sister around the school campus and shared a fun moment with her best friend.

The 59 second video which was captioned "a good memory with kid sis at St Louis SHS had gathered over 800 likes and 21 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the student for her determination in furthering her education even though she is teenage mother.

Evelyn Awinbord Atigah reacted:

My alma mata….Louis will groom you.

user48114284089 stated:

She’s a perfect girl God bless her so much for having a the child and going back to school u will achieve ur dreams

Sharnel wrote:

God bless the family for being supportive.

Nana Akua commented:

God bless you for the support, you're giving her, best wishes to her

Penimaa indicated:

St Louis isn't just aschool,it has a good support system and a family. proud slopsan.

Source: YEN.com.gh