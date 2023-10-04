Pretty Ghanaian Teacher Affirms Commitment To Her Job, Plays Ampe With Students At School
- A video of a young Ghanaian teacher sharing a fun time with her students has left many people in awe
- The lady revealed in the video that she is proud of her work and is not envious of other professions
- Many people who saw the video commended the young lady for her commitment and dedication to the teaching job
A young Ghanaian lady who works as a teacher has earned the admiration of many people after she shared a video of herself having a nice time with her students.
The viral TikTok video which YEN.com.gh sighted showed the moment the young lady @beadarling2 clad in a white top and black trousers, was seen playing ampe, a popular Ghanaian game, with her students.
She revealed via the caption of the video that she is proud to be a teacher and, as such, is not envious of other professions.
At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "teaching till till till", had gathered over 400 likes and 24 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians commend the young lady for her dedication
Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the lady for her commitment and dedication to her work as a teacher.
Grace Obaa Annie commented:
Good bless u, a noble profession
Xulpha4Real replied:
Awww u make de teaching profession soo
ananeprince723 indicated:
Nice looking Madame
Benjamin _Franklin reacted:
I can’t stop laughing with my friends
Teacher dances with students
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another beautiful Ghanaian teacher also melted hearts after a video of her dancing with pupils popped up on the internet.
The TikTok video captured the moment the teacher stood before the class with her hands wrapped around two pupils.
The pretty lady proved she was a good dancer as she grooved to Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “Bottom of my heart”.
The reason for her excitement was unknown, however, one thing which remained clear was the good teacher-student relationship between the teacher and the young kids, primarily as she asked the kids in the class to join her dance.
