An older man has proven that despite his age, he still has the words and flare to get a woman

The married man in a video was talking to his side chic to make her know how much he loves her

The video has since got several young people on social media talking and wondering how he still has such vibes

A video of an elderly Ghanaian man sweet-talking his girlfriend has several people on social media talking.

The grown-up man seems to be convincing the lady on the phone and telling her how much he sacrifices for her to prove his love.

In a video shared on X(Twitter) by @sikaofficial1, the older man is seen at a farming or mining site. There is so much red sand and trees in the background.

The elderly man spoke to his side chic and gave the phone to his boss to put in a word for him Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man, whose shirt was on his shoulder and covered in the red sand, kept reminding the lady on the phone of how much he loved her and the financial sacrifices he had made for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"That is why I don't take you for granted. So I like to sacrifice and give you money even if I haven't eaten. If someone gets coins and gives you the person will never hide notes from you."

As he spoke to her, some colleagues encouraged him and told him what to tell the lady. He later gave the phone to a man he said was his boss to speak to his girlfriend.

The boss initially thought it was his wife, but the elderly man told him it was his side chic. It means the man is married and dating another lady on the side.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

@KobbySmyles said:

Once a soldier, always a soldier

@TimPvges wrote:

he has more vibes than

@Kh_oded said:

Funny thing is the more the boys dey backup then more vibes dey come

@xenotherev wrote:

herh old boy ein body be hard oo true ahuoden this no be gym body

@Kwekuu_BaBonE said:

Kw3 Old Boy, sherda shout e guy, but he was just beside him kw333

@breezy_litt wrote:

E no be today this man start. Hw3 ne sisi.

@AppiahJ21 said:

Imagine walking with him as a father, I would love and follow his footsteps

Watch the video below:

101-year-old man dances with pretty lady

Previously, a 101-year-old man became famous on TikTok after a video of him dancing with a lovely and well-endowed lady was uploaded on social media.

The lovely lady mentioned in the comments part of the video shared on her TikTok profile, @2m2m84, that she is the man's caregiver.

The video went viral, with over 700,000 likes, 36k comments, and around 35k shares as of the time of posting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh