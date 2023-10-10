An Okuapemman SHS student, previously known for her humorous remark about other schools during last year's NSMQ, has undergone a notable transformation

In a recent interview, she expressed a more respectful and mature attitude toward competing schools, emphasizing that they won't over-respect or underestimate any of them

Her newfound sportsmanship and change in approach have generated positive reactions and intrigue as observers await Okuapemman SHS's performance in this year's NSMQ

An Okuapemman SHS student, who gained notoriety during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for her candid remarks referring to other schools as 'cubicles,' has once again found herself in the spotlight.

In an interview conducted this year, her response has elicited a wave of humorous comments and reactions.

Unlike the memorable video from the previous year, the student displayed a composed and sober demeanour as she addressed the situation.

She explained that this time around, her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset, one that emphasizes respect for all participating schools.

"We will not over-respect any school, but we will not underestimate any school either. We know what they can do because we have watched their contests," she stated, adopting a repentant tone.

How social media users have been reacting to the video of the Okuapemman girl

This change in attitude has not gone unnoticed, as netizens and NSMQ enthusiasts took to social media to comment on her transformation.

Many have praised her maturity and sportsmanship, appreciating the shift towards a more respectful stance towards fellow contestants.

@asumadu_patrick said:

You'll not underestimate nso ampa. Saa na y3

@asumadu_patrick stated:

Don't mind anybody. Schools no bi y3 cubicles

@gideonagble mentioned:

Future politician right there

