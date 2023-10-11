Achimota School has booked its slot in the next stage of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz

The school beat Holy Child School and Assin State College to register its place in the semi-finals

Several people on social media congratulated Achimota for qualifying for the next round of the competition

Achimota School in the Greater Accra Region has beaten its contenders in the one-eighth round of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz to get a slot in the next round.

The school competed against Holy Child and Assin State College.

At the end of the competition, Achimota School won with 60 points, while Holy Child School and Assin State College followed with 41 and 30 points, respectively.

A collage of the contestants from Achimota School and Holy Child Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

This means Achimota will compete against other schools that also win their contest in the quarter-final stage.

Comments from social media

Several people on social media congratulated Achimota School for making progress. Read some of the reactions below:

@ellyserwaaa said:

Bring us Presec!! Achimota is on heat

@jbnasir97 wrote:

She’s the glory of the coast !!!❤️❤️Achimota

@dbankas55 said:

We want Presec and Prempeh and all their trophies

@JapheatC wrote:

Motown we beg , small play we dey play

@Asomaning_12 said:

The Central Region schools are really going home early. Next year prelims will be lit over there

@original_moi wrote:

All this does is give me more vhim in the possibility of the back to back

Mpraeso SHS Wins Contest Against Aggrey Memorial And Ghana National College

Earlier, Mpraeso SHS won their one-eighth contest against Ghana National College and Aggrey Memorial Zion.

Mpraeso came up tops with a score of 43, while Ghana National and Aggrey Memorial followed with 39 and 25 points, respectively.

Okuapeman student who referred to other schools as cubicles repents

Also, an Okuapemman SHS student whose video went viral during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for referring to other schools as 'cubicles' has spoken.

In an interview conducted this year, the young student toned down on her comments.

She explained that her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset this time, emphasising respect for all participating schools.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh