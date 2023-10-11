A video of a young lady opening up on her struggle in the UK has left many people feeling emotional

The lady said she had been jobless for the past six months since she moved in from Ghana

Netizens who saw the video urged her not to give up hope, with others expressing readiness to support her

Abena Mercedes, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, left many people feeling sad after she shared the plight of a woman who had become stranded after travelling from Ghana to the UK in search of greener pastures.

The woman in the TikTok video played a voice note the lady sent her pleading for assistance.

Amidst tears, the stranded lady revealed she has been jobless in the UK for over six months because her employer, who helped her relocate to the country, failed to offer her the job as promised.

She added she was denied another job offer apparently because she does not have a car.

Sounding frustrated, the lady revealed she spent £7000, equivalent to ¢100,000, on her travel and has also spent an additional £9000, equivalent to GH¢130,000 since her arrival, yet her quest to find a job has proved futile

She pleaded with Abena Mercedes to help her get a Certificate of Sponsorship so she could easily acquire a job

Ghanaians comfort her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video comforted the young woman with others urging her to be strong.

_amgsterling stated:

If you tell them the abroad isn’t like the way it use to be then dem go insult you a lot of people are jobless here because of this connection people

Quabenamanchester revealed:

You advise them they think you don’t want them to prosper or move forward in life hmm

SAM added:

I met two Ghanaian ladies with same issues. They work 2 hours a day though they leave home 5am and get home 9pm. It's terrible. I wish I could help.

Abena Adobea Amponsa indicated:

we all know the hardship in this UK why would someone want to treat a human being like this...aah Ghanaians why

Nii replied:

The lady should have mentioned the company to prevent others from falling into their trap

Man reveals he was deceived

Earlier. a young Ghanaian man stirred reactions after he opened up on his decision to travel abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, said he was deceived into thinking that life abroad is so easy until he got there and realized that hard work is what keeps everyone going.

The man lamented over how he is constantly working, adding that he had resolved to return to Ghana.

