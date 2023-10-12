The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene and Nana Ama McBrown have disclosed that they will be working as television hosts hence forth

The duo in a video made the announcement as they danced to Joyce Blessing's hit song

Many people who saw the video commended them on thier new roles

The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene and Nana Ama McBrown have announced that they have now switched their attention to journalism.

The duo made the announcement in a TikTok video, as they were spotted arriving at the premises of Today's TV, where they will be working as television hosts.

As a show of gratitude, the duo danced joyously to Joyce Blessing's hit song Victory as they made their way into the building.

The 35- second video was captioned:

"From lookalike to television co-host on Today's TV, thank you Lord"

At the time of writng the report, the video had gathered over 6000 likes and 82 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the duo

Netizens who saw the video commended them on their new roles, with many people wishing them the best in thier endeavour.

Wiemfo) ba replied:

Ama Achiaa noh Dey waste money on outfits oh

Angel Philophobia stated:

keep moving forward look alike till death

baewa7 wrote:

I told you to leave the side of gear box now you see how you going far

killmoves stated:

I tot u said u were doing music fr real oooo

Amazing grace reacted:

what was nana ama lookalike doing koraa

RICH DOLLAR BILLS added:

Interview kuame Eugene

McBown lookalike shows nice dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who resembles to renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown is trending as she was seen dancing energetically at an event.

The vibrant woman's enthusiasm captured attention as she danced with happiness to the music at the party.

People at the event could not help but record her lively performance, recording videos of her as she showed her impressive dance moves on the dancefloor.

Onlookers marvelled at the uncanny resemblance between the lady and the esteemed actress Nana Ama McBrown.

