A Ghanaian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her lashing out at her boyfriend went viral

The lady said her guy is very stingy and has refused to give her money to get a new hairstyle

Many people who saw the video encouraged the lady not to depend on another for her survival

A Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions online after she took to TikTok to lash out at her boyfriend by labelling him as stingy.

The video that YEN.com.gh sighted showed the young lady cutting off her braids as she narrated that her lover had refused to give her money to get a new hairstyle.

She revealed that her lover even finds it difficult to take her out for a date but is constantly asking her to pay him a visit.

"I told him to take me out so we go and chill, he asked me who would pay for it"

The video concluded with the lady asking where others find caring guys who show affection to their partners.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes and 100 comments

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the young lady

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video urged the lady to use her money to fix her hair instead of depending on another guy.

Jeff_theMenace stated:

If you already braided your hair when you met him, why don’t you manage to braid your hair after you met him

Yaw Bäähh stated:

Don’t you work?

Nana b replied:

Pls how much is your release clause plus every month braiding fees

Nii_Adjei_ stated:

Do you give him money for his haircuts too?

Nanos reacted:

wen u were single where did u get the money to pay ur hair

Lady asks boyfriend to pay her loan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man revealed that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pay off a loan she took with her former boyfriend.

The lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The man is confused about the request and wants help on what action to take.

