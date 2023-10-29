According to a statement made to YEN.com.gh, 13-year-old Russell Jabada has won the 2nd Ghana STEM Olympiad

Russell Jabada, a 13-year-old grade 9 student from Jireh International School in Ashaiman, has won the 2nd Ghana STEM Olympiad.

The STEM competition, organized by the Ghana Olympiad Academy, saw over 800 students from 50 schools participate in solving practical science, technology, engineering and math problems. The Olympiad focuses on higher-order thinking skills for grades 7-10 students.

Program director speaks to YEN.com.gh about the event's growth

According to the program director Abel Ohene Acquaye,

"The competition has seen 100% growth, from 400 to 800 students this year. The performance of the students was impressive; especially students at the lower grades were able to compete favorably with the students from the higher grades."

Acquaye expressed optimism about the future, stating:

"With the winner joining the Ghana Olympiad Academy team to Indonesia for the Global finals, we are optimistic of more laurels ahead."

Russell Jabada to represent Ghana on global stage

By winning the national Olympiad, Russell Jabada will now represent Ghana at the international level in Indonesia. His victory demonstrates the talent and potential of Ghanaian youth in STEM fields.

Source: YEN.com.gh