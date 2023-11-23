A young mason got many emotional after he spoke highly about his mother in a viral video

A Ghanaian man who works as a mason has left many people emotional after a video of him working went viral.

The young man @pilato147, who was busy trying to lay blocks, paused for a moment to celebrate his mother and urge her to seek God's blessing over his life and the work he does to earn a living.

He said his mum had really endured and gone through a lot in raising him hence, he would only want to reciprocate that kind gesture.

The touching words of the mason really resonated with many people who watched the video.

The video had gathered over 20,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young man for being thoughtful

Gloria Owusua652 indicated:

May God continue to bless your hustle in Jesus name I pray Amen

Gabriel Arhin142 commented:

God bless you for all your life ,Soon God will provide for you keep it up

BenSchfld wrote:

May the good Lord God Almighty strengthen you and protect you

appiahblanksonapp added:

you have it okay in Jesus and name

network replied:

Your hard work will not be in vain

Mama V added:

Oh that is so sweet of you a grateful son

Bhim God replied:

It shall be well bro

