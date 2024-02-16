Kufuor Celebrates Son Edward On 56th Birthday In Warm Gathering At Peduase

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor celebrated his son Edward Kufuor as he turned 56 years old

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor celebrated his son Edward Kufuor as he turned 56 on February 16, 2024.

Edward was at his father’s place at Peduase for the warm family gathering.

Close friends surrounded him as he cut a cake with his former president father.

Edward shared a few words with YEN.com.gh about spending the day with his father.

He said it was comforting, especially following the death of his mother, former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

“Even at 56, I am still his little boy, so it is a blessing for me. I am honoured and privileged… I count it a great blessing to have the opportunity to spend my birthday with him.”

Theresa' Kufuor's passing

A state funeral was held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

In her honour, a Requiem Mass in Accra was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing at Peduase.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

The final funeral rites for Ghana's former First Lady were held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.

Final resting place

YEN.com.gh reported that former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's final resting place is said to be a plush mansion in Kumasi.

The building is located at Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi.

The mansion was a gift to the former president and is meant to be a countryside home for him whenever he visits the region.

According to Angel TV, the house was a gift from the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng.

