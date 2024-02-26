Moslade Dzedzor Debrah, a Ghanaian woman residing in the USA, returned to Ghana in 2023 with her fiancé for their wedding

Moslade Dzedzor Debrah, a Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America, returned to Ghana in 2023 with her fiancé for their wedding, but that did not happen.

The 31-year-old and his fiancé could not tie the knot as planned. She could not make her mother proud as she had planned and wanted to do, hence deciding to come to marry even though she could have done that in the US.

According to relations on social media, Moslade fell ill a few days before her scheduled wedding in November 2023.

Moslade Dzedzor Debrah died at the age of 31 and was buried in February 2024 Photo credit: @Aoga Aburi

However, the former student of Aburi Girls did not recover but instead passed away and was buried in Ghana.

She was laid to rest on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Liberty Assemblies of God church at Lapaz in the Greater Accra region.

YOLO and Things We Do For Love actor Vincent McCauley dies

In other sad news, Vincent McCauley, who played Max in the popular YOLO and Things We Do For Love TV series, passed away.

The news of his demise broke on January 18, 2024. Shortly after his death surfaced online, actor Adjetey Annan took to social media to share his heartfelt condolences.

Later, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah disclosed on TV3 that Vincent McCauley died from complications from a brain tumour.

Ghanaian Fashion Designer Poqua Poku Reported Dead, Ghanaians Mourn Her

Meanwhile, Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb, the creative director of Ghanaian fashion house Poqua Poqu, tragically passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, at Lister Hospital, shortly after giving birth to her child.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, her child survived, and her husband and three children survived her.

Poqua Poqu, known for affordable luxury women's fashion, was established in 2011 to offer multifunctional apparel for trendy and sophisticated women.

