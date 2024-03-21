A Ghanaian man in Canada has expressed gratitude to his wife for the immense role he had played in his life

In a post, he attributed his success to her and opened up on the impact she has had on him ever since they got married

Many people who reacted to the post commended the young lady for being a blessing to her husband

A young Ghanaian man currently resident in Canada has opened up about the good things that have come his way ever since he married his wife.

In a post on TikTok, the young man @opabenegh revealed that he is now a permanent resident of Canada and the United States, and that is all thanks to the fact that he married his wife, whom she described as a soul helper.

Ghanaian man praises his wie Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Years down the line , now a Canadian permanent resident, not just that but also US permanent resident. All these happened when I met my wife, may the locate you with a soul helper".

The post had raked in over 3000 likes and 170 comments while writing the report.

Netizens commend the young man

Many people who thronged the post's comment section commended the young man for appreciating his wife.

smartbae commented:

How can u be both a US and Canada Permanent resident. It means u have to spend 6 months in both countries as requirements for green card/Permanent residence

junior babs commented:

now the problem is how to keep both pr status together lol. I gonna be be tough. I'm happy for u though

Rein Messi

I have seen people saying I tap into your blessing , like it or not it's their destiny and You have yours.Blessings is having God by yourside no matter where you live....

Mataan Alhaji indicated:

Wish my brother in on this app to see this I tell him everyday to marry n things will change for him God bless ur wife for being a protocol warrior♥️

Man celebrates with wife after obtaining Ghanaian citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man was excited after he obtained Ghanaian citizenship.

The man looked happy when he was called forward and handed his proof of Ghanaian citizenship by the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery.

In a video on X, the Nigerian man, who is now also Ghanaian, was seen waving the Ghana flag and jubilating with his wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh