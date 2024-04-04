Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz has garnered internet fame owing to a purported raunchy video of himself and media star Serwaa Amihere

Amid the frenzy, visuals of the businessman, including images from his wedding, have dominated online conversations, notably X

YEN.com.gh has compiled three purported photographs featuring Henry Fitz amid the controversy surrounding his personality

Henry Fitz, a Ghanaian businessman, has become an internet sensation after a claimed romantic video featuring himself and media star Serwaa Amihere set the internet abuzz.

Allegations that he leaked the video with the famous presenter in bed have also fuelled conversations surrounding the two personalities. The businessman has dismissed claims that he released the raunchy video.

Photos of Henry Fitz as GH businessman trends over leaked bedroom video with Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @14_Jersey/@DruryGh.

Source: Twitter

Henry Fitz alleges the media celebrity recorded the video herself and gave it to him to calm him down after she angered him and further made outrageous accusations against her to absolve himself.

However, his revelations have not stopped the footage capturing the pair in a compromising situation from earning them a negative spotlight, especially the media figure, since Tuesday, April 2.

Besides the raunchy clip, photos of Henry Fitz have been circulated on the internet amid the controversy surrounding his personality.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three photos of the businessman making the rounds on X.

Henry Fitz poses in front of luxury cars while showcasing his fashion sense. The businessman beams with a smile for the camera.

Ghanaian businessman poses on a whip to capture a moment and immortalise a memory. He sported a shirt over jeans and red footwear.

Serwaa Amihere looks ravishing like bride as she rocks floral-designed sleeved Kente gown

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere collaborated with famous female fashion designer Sima Brew to release a new bridalwear for 2024 brides.

Serwaa Amihere wore a corseted Kente gown with structured beaded floral and classy off-shoulder sleeves.

Sima Brew used another detachable floral applique that matched the sleeves symmetrically to design her waist. The serial entrepreneur/businesswoman looked fabulous in a long frontal hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh