Funny Face has been granted bail after his car crashed and injured some road users in Kasoa

The comedian has opened up about his current state in a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani

Funny Face apologised to Ghanaians and said he was poised to regain the trust and support of fans

On April 9, the Kasoa-Akweley District court granted Funny Face a GH₵120k bail after he was remanded for two weeks.

This comes after the comedian, while allegedly drunk, crashed his car into several road users, injuring them.

Original reports indicating that some of the accident victims had died have been debunked, yet they sustained severe injuries.

Funny Face speaks after getting bail

Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on his platform, Kofi TV, the comedian admitted that he was the primary cause of his troubles and spoke regrettably about his actions that led to the injury of innocent Ghanaians.

He also recounted his struggles with depression and how it continues to sink him low.

"I joked about it in my standup that when you go through depression, all you need is hope, and Ghana is not a place of hope. I joked about it, but that's the reality," the comedian shared as he lamented how comments from fans continue to take a toll on his mental health.

According to Funny Face, he still has the numbers and prays Ghanaians and corporate bodies won't give up on him.

The comedian still carries his dreams of bouncing back to his feet with an epic standup comedy despite his woes.

Netizens react to Funny Face's apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Funny Face's cry.

andydostygh said:

I’m so happy to see you bro in good health. Do you remember our last conversation? It shall be well. Stay strong. God dey

maine_makaveli wrote:

Kofi TV has shown real luv n support less not sleep on him.God bless u

mmjuniorwakaso added:

Shall be well may bless bro

Funny Face to charge 1k for his upcoming standup

