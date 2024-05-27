KK Fosu and Bless were involved in an accident on May 25, which reportedly claimed the life of one individual

The deceased individual has been identified as blogger and publicist John Claude Tamakloe

The news has plunged the Ghanaian blogging community into a state of mourning

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

On May 25, Ghanaian highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless were involved in a fatal car accident on their way to the Central Region for a performance.

Reports indicate that the highlife stars made the trip with renowned blogger and publicist John Claude Tamakloe.

While the two stars, who are still in critical condition, were hospitalized right after the accident, John Claude Tamakloe was confirmed dead on the scene.

Blogger dies in KK Fosu and Bless' accident Instagram/NaceeMusic, X/JohnClaudeTamakloe

Source: Instagram

Elorm Beenie confirms sudden news of John Claude Tamakloe

Renowned blogger John Claude Tamakloe was a dedicated staff writer with the entertainment website Beeniewords.com, founded by Elorm Beenie.

The founder issued a press release on May 27 confirming the sudden news. "They (KayBless and KK Fosu) were rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital where John Claude Tamakloe was declared dead by a Forensic Pathologist at the Hospital," Elorm Beenie's press release confirmed.

The news has thrown the Ghanaian digital creators' community into a state of mourning. While alive, John Claude Tamakloe worked directly with Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage, Rocky Dawuni and Sarkodie.

Netizens react to John Tamakloe's sudden demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to John Claude's accident.

@Qwamedecash said:

Heartbreaking Rest in peace Claude

@RevErskineGH wrote:

Chale your guy was a good guy! May he rest in peace

@reaalpee noted:

Herh!! Claude this death cuts so deep . May you rest in power! ☮️ ️

@ElvyssB added:

It’s been difficult accepting this news since hearing it yesterday. Such a sad way for a vibrant,positive young man to loose his life. May God grant him eternal peace ️ and comfort the family and all who were connected with him.

Lil Win spotted in Kumasi after his accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win had crashed his vehicle in Kumasi a few hours before the premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi.

Despite his injury from the accident, Lil Win attended his event with a bandaged face, sparking several conversations about his health.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh