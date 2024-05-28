A young Ghanaian lady who used to sell ginger has secured a job with Qatar Airways as a cabin crew member

The lady, identified as Nana Ekua, said she finally got hired on her third attempt, having failed twice

Many netizens who chanced on her video congratulated her while inquiring about how they could also get employed by Qatar Airways

A young Ghanaian lady's grass-to-grace story has inspired many on social media. The young lady, identified as Nana Ekua, previously hawks ginger on the streets but has now secured a job as a cabin crew member with a renowned airline.

Nana Ekua, the lady who used to sell ginger but now works for Qatar Airways. Photo credit:nanaekua22/TikTok

In a video clip making rounds on social media, Nana Ekua gave her followers a sneak preview of how she got employed as a crew member of Qatar Airways, from application to interview and selection.

In a post accompanying the video, Nana Ekua indicated that she had previously applied for the job twice without success, but got luck on her third attempt.

This demonstrates her resilience and never-giving-up attitude towards achieving her dream.

"Thinking that I had gone through the process twice and failed and got accepted on the third was luck is funny. I know of no luck but I know of GOD’s GRACE. To everyone who keeps trying, never give up, keep practising in your room and get better. You are next. Thank you to my airline for the opportunity granted me too," she said.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the overly excited lady took to her TikTok page, @nanaekua22, to show her gratitude to God for the grace bestowed upon her life.

She danced to the viral Defe Defe gospel song by Team Eternity Ghana to the glory of the lord.

Thanks to her resilience, Nana Ekua is now living her best life, globetrotting the world courtesy of her new job.

Ghanaians inquire about how to become a cabin crew member

Some Ghanaians who came across the videos inquired from Nana Ekua how they could also apply to join Qatar Airways as a cabin crew member.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Menabadua asked:

"Any tips for fellow Ghanaians applying ??"

Nana Ekua replied:

"Already in my caption, practice in your room then only can you be better than the other candidates. Be confident, smile,eye contact."

Nimmor also asked:

"Hey girl a quick question…how long did it take after sending the blue background photo?"

Kutlwanoooo inquired:

"did you study to become a flight attendant or you just applied."

Nana Ekua replied:

"Just applied."

MoMo vendor gets a job at Kotoka International Airport

In a related story, YEN.om.gh reported that a young lady who previously worked as a MoMo vendor had secured a job at the finance department of Kotoka International Airport.

The lady, Ewura Abena, took to her TikTok page to rejoice over her new job at the airport.

