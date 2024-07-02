A video of some Ghanaian friends who claimed to have spent GH¢1,000 has sparked reactions on social media

In the video, the friends, two males and two females, said they travelled from Accra to Ho to satisfy their waakye cravings

Netizens who chanced on the video were in disbelief, questioning why anyone would travel from Accra to the Volta Region to buy waakye for GH¢1,000

Some Ghanaian friends have sparked wild reactions on social media after it emerged that they spent GH¢1,000 on waakye in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region.

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the friends, numbering four, travelled from Accra to Ho to satisfy their waakye craving.

The narrations continued that the particular waakye (a popular Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans) they craved was not sold in Accra, hence the decision to travel some 163.1 km to the capital of the Volta Region to get it.

The friends, two males and two females, said they arrived in Ho late, so they decided to lodge in a hotel for the night until the next morning when they proceeded to their favourite waakye joint.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the friends claimed they spent GH¢1,000 on four packs of waakye.

The joint they went to was branded Fafa's Special Waakye and the queue, as spotted in the video, indicated why people travelled near and far to taste it.

Their waakye was served with gari, salad, spaghetti, sausage, meat, fish, and eggs, with delicious tomato stew and shito sauce toppings.

Netizens were in disbelief

When the video emerged online, many people were perplexed as to what in God's name would make anyone spend GH¢1,000 on waakye, one of the most affordable meals in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments on the video posted on TikTok by @idara_gh, which has since gone viral.

@Big Boy Darling wrote:

"How can u tell me this story."

@kwakubempong commented:

"Waakye asa wo Accra anaa?"

@Bright cobbah said:

"You people they do some oooo eyyy."

@Faaz also said:

"If you have car everything is possible."

@lamiokor also wrote:

"Ho for waakye, the only good waakye I know is the one at melcom and trafalga."

@Boniva Julius commented:

"lol 1000gh that’s a cap."

