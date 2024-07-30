The Fiaprehene, Obrempong Kyem Amponsah II,

Obrembong Kyem Amponsah II is the man at the centre of Dormaahene and Otumfuo's rekindled feud. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Who is Obrempong Akyem Amponsah?

Obrempong Akyem Amponsah II is a scholar and an illustrious traditional ruler.

Aside from being the Chief of Fiapre, he is a Vice-Chancellor at the Ghana Telecom University College.

Why Otumfuo intends to elevate him

Under his leadership, Fiapre has seen much development, reports from his jurisdiction indicate.

Fiapre is the only town in the Bono Region with two universities, the Catholic University and the University of Energy and Natural Resources. The famous Notre Dame Girls' SHS is also located at Fiapre.

Because of this, the Asantehene has decided to elevate the town and its Chief to paramountcy. Upon successful implementation of the decision, the Fiaprehene can report directly to the president.

See the post below:

Dormaahene makes an appeal to Dr Bawumia

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Omanhene of Dormaa Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II has urged Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to choose a running mate from his region.

According to him, the indigenes of the two Bono regions will not vote for the vice president if he does not consider them.

He made this request following a visit of Dr Bawumia to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh