An Accra High Court has ordered the arrest of the owners of two hospitality firms, Bloom Bar and East End Bistro

Edem Keith Aweke and Kofi Adjei Maafo are being chased by the court for failing to pay rent for their property, as well as violating court proceedings

Further reports indicate that they have also publicly listed a property that does not belong to them for sale

Two prominent Ghanaian businessmen, Edem Keith Aweke and Kofi Adjei Maafo, have incurred the wrath of the Accra High Court after repeatedly failing to appear before it. The court has issued bench warrants for their arrest.

According to a DailyGuide Network report, Aweke and Maafo, who are the owners of Bloom Bar and East End Bistro, have been involved in a legal tussle with their landlord, The Secret Garden.

Aweke and Maafo fail to pay rent

Operating under Blue Chip Hospitality Limited, the businessmen were dragged to court over their failure to pay rent for the property used by East End Bistro in Cantonments as stipulated in their tenancy agreement.

The Secret Garden thus initiated legal action seeking the eviction of Blue Chip. However, during the ongoing lawsuit, it was discovered that Blue Chip had publicly listed the rented property for sale at US$ 380,000, equivalent to GH¢5,909,000 despite not owning it.

This prompted The Secret Garden to secure an injunction preventing Blue Chip from transferring any interest in the property. Despite the court's injunction, Blue Chip is accused of violating the order by transferring their interest in the property to another entity, La Maison.

Due to Aweke and Maafo's repeated absences from court proceedings without justification, the High Court has taken the decisive step of ordering their arrest.

The bench warrants issued authorise law enforcement to detain the pair and ensure their appearance in court to address the allegations against them.

