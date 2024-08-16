A video of a young Ghanaian soldier expressing his desire for a wife has surfaced on social media

The young Soldier in the viral video described the kind of woman he wishes to settle down with

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some sharing similar sentiments while others sympathised with him

A young Ghanaian soldier has taken to social media to express his desire for love and companionship.

The Soldier, known on TikTok as @Kwame Sojja, posted a heartfelt message online, declaring his readiness to settle down and find a life partner.

A young Ghanaian soldier is searching for a wife on social media. Image source: Kwame Sojja

Source: TikTok

Clad in his attire, the young Soldier calmly descended a staircase, wondering when he would finally get married.

Describing his preferred kind of woman, he noted that he couldn't wait to have a woman who would cook for him.

"I can't wait to marry. I'll watch my wife cook rice and I'll tell her I want to eat yam," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Soldier's comment

Netizens who saw the video about the Soldier's wish took to the comment section to express their views. While some expressed similar sentiments, others sympathised with the young man.

@Abena wrote:

"I can’t wait to watch my husband to eat gari soaking after rejecting rice."

@AFRICAN MOVIES.NET wrote:

"Yam is easy give am banku or chris brown.as for the Chris brown dough will be difficult for her to get but still tell am say she should cook am to prove her love."

@PRE_ORDER WITH PEG'S IMPORT wrote:

"Forget uniform oo remember you no go wear am Dey house."

@NANA GYASI wrote:

"Twene Jonas once said...."

@Akosua Gee wrote:

"Come to I will do that."

@Ame's wrote:

"Nkitinkiti catch u before."

@Doryire mary wrote:

"Anka l will repay you wen you get me belle."

@Assorted Qwofi Kotid3w wrote:

"That all we go stress am some."

@amistybabeakaafroblink2 wrote:

"I will cook for u if u like say fufu I will cook u don’t no me."

@Emefa Joyce wrote:

"Am available for that oo."

Ghanaian woman begs for love online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has begun an online search for love. She pleaded with any man interested in her to reach out.

His request came with a juicy offer of some money and other benefits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh