A video of a young lady's reaction after the NSS posting was made public has gone viral

The lady expressed frustration after learning that she had been posted to Bolgatanga to work as a traffic warden

Many people who took to the comment section of the video also opened up about their experience regarding the NSS posting

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share her frustration after the postings for the 2024/2024 National Service Year were released.

In a video that has since disappeared, the young lady based in Accra expressed disbelief and pain after being posted to Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

A young Ghanaian lady cries out after her NSS posting was released. Photo credit: @esikafo567/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking visibly sad, the lady said she was posted to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in Bolgatanga to work as a traffic warden.

She wondered why the National Service Secetraitiat(NSS) posted her to a place where she had no relatives.

She also quizzed whether the issue of her transportation would be catered for by the secretariat

"This is not funny, NSS why," she said, looking sad

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 700 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to NSS posting

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video sympathized with her.

Queen Joy stated:

"I’m in Ksi and I have been posted to Greater Accra and I’m now thinking of rents and cost of living in Accra.

JennyAikins1 nana Efua Darklin stated:

"Pls anyone from Juaben here, I have been posted at Juaben Oil Mills Limited but I don’t where it’s is."

BABY MICHELLE stated:

"I got salaga wai,Abeg where them take salaga car ?, I have to set off on time so that I reach early."

Riri's-Wigs stated:

"Engineering school but they’re posting us to D/A and M/A…Vhim wai."

NSS personnel to be deployed to US, UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the national service scheme plans to deploy personnel abroad as part of a new programme.

The scheme has a ten-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments.

The scheme's director of corporate affairs, Armstrong Essay, told Radio Universe that some of the countries in question are the US, the UK, and Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh