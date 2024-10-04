A video of a young Ghanaian lady giving netizens a glimpse of her life as national service personnel has gone viral

She shared a short clip of her rented room, saying she was not perturbed that she lacked certain things like a bed.

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video

A young Ghanaian lady recently relocated to Accra to commence her national service has got many people feeling sad after she opened up about her life.

Taken to TikTok, she posted a video of the room she rented before the national service.

Fresh university graduate opens up on her life as a national service personnel. Photo credit: @Jasmine Merdin/Getty Images @purpose_233/TikTok

Even though the room lacked certain things, such as a bed and chairs, the lady remarked that she was not perturbed, especially since she was working as a service personnel.

In another video, she said that she invested her savings in rent and was grateful for the support she also received from her mother.

Sounding optimistic, the university graduate said her decision to show a glimpse of her room was aimed at highlighting her humble beginnings.

Ghanaians encourage the NSS personnel

Social media users who commented on the video commended her for her conviction that she would succeed in life, come what may.

QUEEN commented:

"U even have toilet and bath in your room chai u are chilling."

Gifty’s Hair Gallery reacted:

"Sweetie u have no curtains can’t people see ur room from outside please? And is it safe dear ?"

let's talk added:

"Hmm. was in a single room. mummy's business was collapsing. my bf was supporting a lil but his sis was annoyed bcos she felt her brother was spending much on me meanwhile it was just money for food."

The Nail Therapist added;

"Girrrrl…we’re in the same boat. I haven’t even gotten a place yet! I wish us the very best."

JeZienClassics added:

"My dear keep it up you will surely get there. Don't let anyone deceive you right."

