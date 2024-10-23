University of Ghana student Mariam Aziz has explained why over 200,000 people with disabilities want NDC's John Mahama to win the 2024 elections

The sign language interpreter said some people with disabilities are educated and skilful with diplomas and degrees to occupy various places in society

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Mariam Aziz also listed some of the items her foundation has donated to Ghanaians who have disabilities

'Yes, it is time to reset Ghana' - these are the words of a final-year University of Ghana student and sign language interpreter, Mariam Aziz.

She stated that on December 7, 2024, every Ghanaian must vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to introduce new policies that will benefit all, including people with disabilities who have been written off.

Through her NGO, AIM Trust Foundation, she has had rare experiences with persons living with disabilities, which has shaped her views.

Sign language interpreter Mariam Aziz says people with disabilities must vote for former president John Dramani Mahama to ensure they are heard.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Mariam Aziz reiterated how the John Mahama-led NDC had supported people with disabilities even while in opposition and how a vote for them would improve the livelihood of these incredibly talented individuals.

Why Mariam is helping people with disabilities

Who would have thought that being born to parents with hearing impairment would be a blessing in disguise? Right from infancy, she learned how to live, love, and learn with people with disability.

"Sign language is a gift I inherited from my parents. Growing up as a child, sign language was the only language I knew as both my parents are hearing impaired. So sign language is my first official language, and verbal communication is my second language."

Why Mariam advocates for people with disabilities

Life is full of uncertainties, but Mariam Aziz's birth to parents with hearing impairment has really impacted her life positively.

She has had the opportunity to meet and work with great personalities, including former President John Mahama and former First Lady Lordina Mahama, who are equally fighting for the rights of people with disabilities.

"I would say my second family has always been people living with disability. As a child growing up, I always attended most of their meetings with my parents, and I got involved as a sign language interpreter at their meetings, this gave me the opportunity to know first-hand some of their prevailing problems and challenges, which never got addressed by civil society organisations and the government.

So when the NDC met me at one of their functions and brought me on board as their sign language interpreter, I knew I now had a bigger platform to help advocate for my second family."

Challenges people with disabilities face

It is a shame that people always assume people with disabilities are beggars. Mariam Aziz has a different notion, stating they are resourceful and hardworking.

"I would say stigmatisation is the greatest challenge disabled people face individually and as a group. Interview some of the leaders of the NDC disabled desk, and you will be amazed by how educated they are.

"Many people in Ghana think when someone is disabled, it means that the person lacks education, but that is false. They are equally educated and can hold any office when given the opportunity. I would like to praise John Mahama for advocating and setting up an Office for the Disabled at the NDC Head Office".

Mariam describes her most emotional experience

Living with parents with hearing impairments can be a rollercoaster, but seeing children with disabilities trying to adapt must be a humbling experience.

"Helping people with disability has always been a joy because of my parents, but I would say my most emotional moment was when I visited Bechem School of the Deaf to make a donation.

"During my visit, I decided to take a tour of the school, and when I got to their dormitory, I broke down. There were no mattresses, so most of the students slept on the floor. The conditions there were so bad that I cried throughout my journey back home.

"This is when I decided I had to do something about the situation. Through the AIM Trust Foundation, we were able to solicit funds from donors to buy 100 mattresses and 20 hearing aids."

People with disabilities who hold government appointments

There are notable institutions like the Mampong School for the Blind and Deaf and the School for the Blind at Aplaku, Ga South Municipality that are grooming talented individuals with a disability to further their education at various universities.

However, the question is what comes next after graduation? Sadly, only a handful are employed in top positions.

"When it comes to support from the current government, I would say aside from the appointment of Joseph Makubu as the Oti Regional Minister, the current government has not been fair to disabled persons in Ghana, looking at the way they were treated with the toll booth saga.

"It was a good policy to get them employed at the toll booths, but I feel they were unfairly treated when the booths were removed. It is a perfect example of a good policy turned bad."

Why Mariam is advocating for John Mahama

Mariam said it was no surprise that NDC’s John Mahama, who is seeking a second opportunity as president, is a great leader and wants to empower disabled persons.

"First of all, I stand to be corrected, but based on experience, I would say the NDC as a political party is the only one that cares most about disabled people.

"Who introduced sign language into our political campaigns? I was 14 years of age when I joined the NDC on their campaign platforms.

"To the best of my knowledge, the NDC is the only political party in Ghana with a disability desk at its party head office, which is run by disabled people. You need to visit this office to see how well-resourced it is.

"Currently, the NDC disability desk has over 200,000 active members and counting, and there is no better way to get physically challenged people into active politics than giving them a chance to operate.

"In 2013, for the first time in Ghana’s constitutional governance, His Excellency John Mahama took a bold step to appoint a physically challenged person to head a Ministry: the Ministry of Chieftaincy was headed by Dr Henry Seidu.

"God willing, the Resetting Ghana Agenda will be the year for people with disabilities. The policies are set to encourage more people with disabilities to partake in active politics.

"Free tertiary education for people living with disabilities will produce more graduates, which will go a long way to solving the issue of stigmatisation in our society. It will also encourage people living with disabilities to demand equity in all sectors of life. Education, I believe, is the first step to elevating one’s standard of life.

"Also, the policies highlight a deliberate effort by His Excellency John Mahama’s administration to create more jobs for physically challenged persons through skill training. His Excellency John Mahama will implement the 5% minimum employment for PWDs in the Bill proposed by Honourable Francis Sosu in his incoming government.

"The policy has also taken a keen interest in sports for physically challenged persons. Not only does sports serve as a platform to exhibit talent or entertainment, but it is also a great source of employment. The sports policy shall also elevate physically challenged sports and give them the necessary honour and support to prevent the recent fiasco that happened in the just-ended African Para Games."

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the NDC Disability Desk, Edwin Kweku Andoh, also states that NDC’s John Mahama is a father to all Ghanaians, especially those with disabilities.

Mariam added that the former president had tapped into all individuals' diverse talents and perspectives and delivered tangible development for Ghana during his first term in office.

"His legacy on the inclusion and development of Persons with Disabilities was the empowerment of institutions and the implementation of policies which built a more inclusive, equitable and participatory society. He is worthy of trust and has the integrity to deliver on the NDC’s 2024 blueprint to reset Ghana, fix the economy and create prosperity.

“His assumption of power in 2025 will lead to investment in people for inclusive growth, which will positively impact the lives of all Persons with Disability by creating opportunities for them to participate fully and equally in social, economic and political life.”

UG student Mariam advises the youth

Female advocate Mariam has urged the youth to love their neighbours as themselves and assist each other whenever they can.

“I would like to end with a piece of advice to children whose parents are physically challenged. Please don’t be shy. Be proud; your mom and dad are ok; after all, every human is physically challenged in one way or another.”

