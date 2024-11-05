A Ghanaian man celebrated gaining permanent residency in the United States, marking a significant achievement

Felix Nanor expressed deep joy, noting that words could not fully convey his feelings about the milestone

Several social media users congratulated him, while others prayed also to receive their US citizenship soon

A Ghanaian man celebrated when he received his permanent residency status in the United States of America.

Felix Nanor marked the monumental event by sharing a post on X to announce an update on his life.

Felix Nanor receives US permanent residency and expresses joy. Photo credit: @kwasi_championn

Source: Twitter

According to Felix Nanor, this monumental event was a significant personal and professional milestone that caps off an already remarkable year.

In a brief statement, Fekix Nanor shared his joy and excitement. He said:

"I became a Permanent Resident of the United States of America yesterday. Words can’t express how I feel. This year has been amazing fr!❤️"

For many immigrants, permanent residency, or the “Green Card,” symbolises stability and new beginnings. It allows holders to live and work freely within the US, opening doors for educational, professional, and personal growth. It also brings them a step closer to potentially obtaining citizenship in the future.

With secured permanent residency, these individuals can fully immerse themselves in American life and contribute to its diverse and dynamic cultural fabric.

Netizens congratulate Ghanaian man for his US residency

YEN.com.gh collated reactions to Felix Nanor's post. Read them below:

@MisterrrAdjei said:

"Congratulations ma guy!"

@johnkwab wrote:

"You’re truly destined for greatness. I’m happy for you Felix."

@tayoex said:

"Congratulations to you. These shall be my testimony and others looking forward to the same thing soon, IJN."

@onamtee wrote:

"Nyame as you do for kwasi,do am neat for me too🙏🏾"

@D33vyne said:

"Awwwwww congratulations Sir🎊 👏 💐 🥳"

@NBretuni wrote:

"Congratulations to you. Welcome to the land of opportunities."

@adayilo_hardy said:

"This happened so fast! CONGRATULATIONS Brother"

@AbuMeister wrote:

"Yooo ma Brother. Gye wani na Nyame ayɛ ne nyinaa. Congrats 🍾🍾🍾"

