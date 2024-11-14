A Ghana Prisons Service officer arrested a trotro mate for wearing a Prison Service uniform while working,

The mate claimed the uniform belonged to his late father, indicating the sentimental value of the uniform to him

Several social media users who watched the video thronged to the comment section and shared varied opinions on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An officer of the Ghana Prisons Service arrested a commercial bus conductor, popularly called trotro mate, for wearing a security uniform while working.

The trotro mate was arrested on the streets by the vehicle he worked on and led to an unknown place by the Prisons officer.

Security personnel arrests trotro mate for wearing Ghana Prisons Service uniform. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt, the trotro mate was wearing the brown camouflage shirt belonging to the Prison Service. The officer led him away from the trotro and directed him where to pass.

The trotro mate was possibly arrested for the unauthorized use of officials, which is unlawful.

However, reports suggest the trotro mate said the uniform belonged to his late father. This means there are sentimental reasons attached to it.

While wearing such clothing without proper authorization is generally prohibited to prevent impersonation, cases like this one, where sentimental reasons are involved, present unique challenges.

Several people watched as the officer left the scene with the trotro mate and headed to an unknown place.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to mate’s arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@brown_studio7 said:

“It seems like a misunderstanding. If the bus conductor inherited the uniform from his late father who served in the Fire Service, there might be a sentimental reason for wearing it. We still dey do this thing 🤦‍♂️.”

@Wee3ny3 wrote:

“lol law is dead in Ghana and it’s only favors the rich.”

@ReyStyles95 said:

“Try it with me. You will tell me if you have the right to arrest.”

@kwabenaMarabola wrote:

“Hmmmmm A Country Called Ghana.”

@isaiah0928BC said:

“The conductor hasn’t committed any crime.”

@Mr_Dotcomm wrote:

“Rydeee prison officers all dey arrest person Elef the nurses 😂.”

@IBMADRIDISTA said:

“His father was a prison officer and he's now mate wow legacy.”

@ElikemPeleDoe wrote:

“He could have just asked him to take it off nicely to avoid all this brouhaha.”

Man imprisoned for wearing soldier's uniform

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man recounted his emotional story of how he ended up in jail.

The man said he wore a military uniform and got caught by a soldier who arrested him and took him to the police station.

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh