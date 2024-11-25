A Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions after a video of her surfaced on the internet

The lady did not give details on her actual problems but wept bitterly as she sought God's intervention regarding her challenges

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions with many people comforting her

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Germany for greener pastures has left many people sad after a video of her in tears went viral.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the young lady seated alone with tears running down her cheeks.

Ghanaian lady seeks God's favour as she experiences tough times in Germany. Photo credit: @ewuraamaaah/TikTok

She failed to delve deep into what was actually troubling her but simply hinted in the caption of her post that she was struggling in Germany.

"My God will hold my hands".

She also posted a similar video with a different caption, "Awurade Kasa," as part of her efforts to highlight the tough times she was going through in that country.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens console the young lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post comforted the young lady with some trying to find out the cause of her sorrow.

Carolina indicated:

"Don't worry it is well by God grace maame connie."

Anomaa Kode3 reacted:

"Connie why, don’t cry everything will be fine."

KojoMatt added:

"Whatever your problem is , may the owner of Heaven and Earth be gracious unto you. Amen."

Joseph Boateng added:

"Dear don't cry because the song speaks more blessings."

Maame Dansoa Mingle added:

"My sis it is well, I have been in your shoes ,when I relocated but I held on to God he is faithful."

