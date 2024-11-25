Ghanaian Lady Relocates To Germany, Weeps As She Faces Tough Times, Touching Video Trends
- A Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions after a video of her surfaced on the internet
- The lady did not give details on her actual problems but wept bitterly as she sought God's intervention regarding her challenges
- Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions with many people comforting her
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Germany for greener pastures has left many people sad after a video of her in tears went viral.
The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the young lady seated alone with tears running down her cheeks.
She failed to delve deep into what was actually troubling her but simply hinted in the caption of her post that she was struggling in Germany.
"My God will hold my hands".
She also posted a similar video with a different caption, "Awurade Kasa," as part of her efforts to highlight the tough times she was going through in that country.
Lady who relocated to the UK to seek greener pastures cries out over difficult nature of her warehouse job
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens console the young lady
Social media users who took to the comments section of the post comforted the young lady with some trying to find out the cause of her sorrow.
Carolina indicated:
"Don't worry it is well by God grace maame connie."
Anomaa Kode3 reacted:
"Connie why, don’t cry everything will be fine."
KojoMatt added:
"Whatever your problem is , may the owner of Heaven and Earth be gracious unto you. Amen."
Joseph Boateng added:
"Dear don't cry because the song speaks more blessings."
Maame Dansoa Mingle added:
"My sis it is well, I have been in your shoes ,when I relocated but I held on to God he is faithful."
Lady in Canada cries out over hardship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had taken to social media to share her experience living in that country.
In a video on TikTok, the young lady said some people who moved to Canada before she did painted an unrealistic picture of life in that country.
She confessed that she weeps over her current conditions and even questions whether she made the right choice relocating to Canada.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.