Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist, Bishop Atta Poku, has finally broken his silence on why he parted ways with Wontumi Sports.

In an interview, he attributed his exit to a life-threatening incident. Atta Poku stated that while he had no personal issues with anyone at the media house, he felt uneasy about one particular individual.

Ghanaian sports journalist speaks on why he left Wontumi Sports. Image source: Wontumi TV

Source: Facebook

According to him, that individual allegedly attempted to take his life, which led to his difficult decision to walk away from Wontumi Sports.

"I had no problem with anyone at the media house, but I was uncomfortable with one human being. Someone made an attempt on my life, and that’s why I had to leave," he disclosed.

Atta Poku’s Career Journey

Bishop Atta Poku has built a strong reputation in Ghanaian sports journalism, known for his in-depth analysis and engaging commentary.

Over the years, he has worked with several top media houses, earning respect among sports fans and industry professionals.

His time at Wontumi Sports solidified his status as a key voice in sports media, where he contributed to major football discussions and match analysis.

His unexpected exit raised eyebrows, but his latest comments have left many wondering about the deeper issues behind the scenes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Atta Poku's comment

Despite his justification for leaving, netizens were sceptical of Collins Atta Poku's assertions and expressed their views in the comments section.

@Derrick Paloma wrote:

"He talks too much and feels he knows everything."

@KOBBY wrote:

"You said the same thing when you left kessben."

@JUSTICE OPOKU @5050 wrote:

"Say it again."

@debrahdavid7 wrote:

"King Eben is greed and selfish period."

@Omar DaChaser wrote:

"So this is how u repay King Eben ?"

@KingE002 wrote:

"Has he finally joined wontumi sports again."

@Biney Joshua wrote:

"Masa mention the name."

@chrisrock060 wrote:

"Atta once said it was the biggest mistake of going to wontumi tv but he is also saying different thing today. Is ur own cup of tea."

@Πśıѧһ-Δҡȏṭȏ Dѧṅıєʟ wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I laughing because I’m laughing 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Mingle wrote:

"If Wontumi like make he add Jesus to his Sports crew King Eben Will always be the Greatest of all time🔥🔥🔥."

Wontumi pleads With Atta Poku To Return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi during a segment on his radio station Wontumi Radio expressed his desire to see the return of sports journalist Atta Poku.

The request came as a surprise as the businessman exuded confidence that Wontumi Sports was always going to be big.

While leaving Wontumi Sports in 2024, the journalist noted that he had a very cordial relationship with the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Source: YEN.com.gh