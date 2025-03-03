Kwahu in the Eastern region is a popular destination for Ghanaians and people from all walks of life during the Easter festivities

However, hotels in the area have all been fully booked for about two months before the festivities begin

In a video on social media, a receptionist indicated that the hotels were fully booked as early as 2024 with payments made

Hotels in Kwahu in the Eastern region have indicated that they are fully booked for the Easter festivities, meaning it will be hard for anyone looking for accommodation during the short holiday to secure a room.

A Ghanaian blogger who often reports on Kwahu visited a hotel and asked to book a room for Easter but was turned down.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, the Kwahu Ambassador asked a lady in charge at one of the popular hotels in Kwahu if there were rooms available.

The lady identified as Lillian told the Kwahu Ambassador that all their rooms are booked for the Easter season.

To highlight the nature of the demand, Lillian disclosed that the hotel was fully booked for the Easter season as early as last year.

“The whole place is booked. There are no rooms available. You did not come to book early. It became full as early as 2024.”

Lillian works with Freedom Hills Hotel in Nkwatia-Kwahu.

Reacting to the news, the Kwahu Ambassador wondered where those who had not reserved rooms or made prior arrangements would stay when they travelled to the area.

“All hotels claim to be fully booked for Easter celebrations in Kwahu. So, if you don’t have a friend who is from Kwahu or has a building in Kwahu, where will you sleep if you come?”

Kwahu Easter is the annual Easter celebration in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. People from all walks of life and all nationalities throng to the Kwahu Hills every Easter to celebrate the three-day-long holiday.

Netizens wonder who booked Kwahu hotels

After the video was shared, some people asked where Ghanaians got the money to book accommodation months before a holiday season. Others could not believe their ears and asked several questions.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@kwamekels said:

“How? I hope my reservation isn’t cancelled for someone.”

@MrChrisbrain1 wrote:

“He go get some, most of them are NPP members and they thought they will win n continue to chill but no more 🤣 go there on Easter Day u will get rooms.”

@OmanCushi said:

“The lady is my niece 🥰.”

@Mhartlegend wrote:

“Kwahu ooooo Kwahu. We're moving.”

@ebopogba6 said:

“Ghanaians love chilling herh😂😂.”

@AzizRemedyGh wrote:

“People get money.”

