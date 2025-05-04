Fire Oja Receives Backlash after Peging Church Singers in Video: "This is Not Biblical"
- Ghanaian preacher, Fire Oja, has come under fire after a video of him peging his church singers surfaced on social media
- The preacher who was marking his birthday decided to introduce his singers at church, and to everyone's amusement, he peged each of them
- Netizens who saw the video were displeased and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja has become the talk of the town after a video of him introducing his church singers surfaced on social media.
The famed preacher was celebrating his birthday and threw a party for himself. He decided to introduce the singers of his church to his guests at the party and called them in turn.
After taking a photo with each singer, he mentioned their names and gave them a peg to the amusement of the guests at the party.
Some of his pastor friends like Dr Ogyaba could not help but laugh at the scene.
Watch the video below:
