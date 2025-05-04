Ghanaian preacher, Fire Oja, has come under fire after a video of him peging his church singers surfaced on social media

The preacher who was marking his birthday decided to introduce his singers at church, and to everyone's amusement, he peged each of them

Netizens who saw the video were displeased and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja has become the talk of the town after a video of him introducing his church singers surfaced on social media.

The famed preacher was celebrating his birthday and threw a party for himself. He decided to introduce the singers of his church to his guests at the party and called them in turn.

Fire Oja gets fired after peging church members. Image source: Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

After taking a photo with each singer, he mentioned their names and gave them a peg to the amusement of the guests at the party.

Some of his pastor friends like Dr Ogyaba could not help but laugh at the scene.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh