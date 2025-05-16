Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama has shared a new update on the health condition of the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as she received treatment abroad for a health scare.

Speaking at the Ghanata Old School Park in Doodowa during his 'Thank You' tour on Friday, May 16, 2025, the president said he spoke with the vice president and was informed that she had fully recovered from her health scare.

President John Mahama stated that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is expected to return to Ghana and resume her duties by the end of next week.

"I start by bringing you greetings from Her Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and I am happy to state that I spoke to her yesterday morning, and she will be back in the country before the end of next week. By God's grace, she has fully recovered, and she is going to come and go back to her duties."

