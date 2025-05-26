Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiamah has dragged Hopeson Adorye, the husband of Empress Gifty, to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)

In her petition to the CID, she referenced comments made by the "self-styled" politician after she received some dollars from Sammy Gyamfi and said she felt threatened by it

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

The feud between Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Mama Pat or Agradaa and the Adoryes has taken another twist following a move by Agradaa that may land Empress Gifty and her husband in hot waters.

The renowned televangelist has dragged Hopeson Adorye to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following some "unreasonable comments" made against her.

Agradaa avenges her case against the Adoryes. Image source: Agradaa, Hopeson Adorye, Empress Gifty

In a petition sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa referenced Hopeson's reaction after the CEO of Ghana GoldBod gifted her some dollars and said Mr Adorye's action has caused her fear.

According to the petition submitted by Agradaa, on May 14, 2025, Hopeson made an appearance on TV XYZ and incited the Ghanaian youth to attack her physically.

She noted that although the host of the show impressed upon Hopeson to withdraw his statement, he vehemently refused. Agradaa claims that the comments have put her in a state of fear and panic.

"For the benefit of hindsight, this is similar to the comment which orchestrated the killing of Ahmed Suale, the attack on Obuase Mines and the subsequent death of some youth," she wrote.

Agradaa indicated that she was a citizen of Ghana and did not deserve such treatment from a fellow citizen.

"It is high time the Ghana Police set an example on some of these unreasonable comments which have the propensity to cause danger to well-meaning citizens of this country," she added.

Agradaa speaks after petitioning CID

Speaking in a video after submitting the petition, Agradaa explained her reason for taking the action.

She stated that she deliberately remained silent after Hopeson Adorye attacked her, choosing to wait for the Adoryes to make a move so she could respond appropriately.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking below:

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa for defamation

Agradaa's petition follows a legal action taken against her by Empress Gifty, the wife of Hopeson Adorye.

Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Mama Pat, is at the center of a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit filed by gospel musician Empress Gifty.

The suit, lodged at the Tema High Court, alleges that Agradaa made defamatory statements about Empress Gifty during a May 13, 2025, social media broadcast.

In the lawsuit, Empress Gifty seeks compensation for slander and libel, a court order for the removal of all defamatory content from Agradaa’s online platforms, an injunction to prevent further defamatory remarks, and reimbursement for legal costs, including attorney fees.

The court has given Agradaa eight days to respond to the lawsuit, either personally or through legal representation.

Agradaa initially noted that she had not been served but has now acknowledged being handed the document.

