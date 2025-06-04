A group of traders from the Ashanti Region, particularly from Kumasi, have publicly declared their unwavering support for President John Dramani Mahama should he decide to even run for a third term in 2028.

At a well-attended press conference, representatives of the traders' association made it clear that they believed Mahama’s leadership was instrumental in the economic growth of the country.

They also emphasised that they were impressed with his performance within the first five months of his second term and would rally behind him if he chose to stand as president again, which is unlikely to happen

The traders thanked the President for appointing Dr Frank Amoakohene as the Ashanti Regional Minister, hailing him for ensuring the development of the country.

Watch the video of the women declaring their support for Mahama below:

Source: YEN.com.gh